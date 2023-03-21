Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

COVID-19 outbreak at Moorhead Eventide, 92 cases and 3 deaths

Officials say the first case was identified on Mar. 8 and three people died last week.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Officials are reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the Eventide on 8th St. in Moorhead, Minn.

They say the first case was identified on Mar. 8 and three people died last week.

Officials say currently, 70 residents and 22 employees have COVID. By early next week, 30 residents will be considered recovered. In long term care, cases are considered recovered after 10 days.

They say the majority of residents have experienced mild symptoms.

Through contact tracing, Eventide determined two sources: an asymptomatic visitor and an asymptomatic staff member. The CDC county transmission rate in Clay County is categorized as “high.”

Eventide says they are following CDC guidance to mitigate the spread and performing additional testing. However, they say per the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) regulations, they cannot restrict visitation as they did in 2020.

Eventide says they are encouraging people to delay visits if possible. If visitors choose to visit COVID positive residents, PPE is provided to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Residents who test positive are asked to stay in their rooms.

Eventide says the last significant outbreak at the facility was in Dec. 2020.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic converter theft
Local auto shop workers react to new catalytic converter theft bill
Chance Thibert
UPDATE: Suspect in jail, man stabbed multiple times in south Moorhead
Company faces backlash after no-contact with customers
SEBASTIAN TACKLING
UPDATE: Former Fargo South band teacher sentenced for having sexual relationship with student
Dan Coleman has been sober for over three years.
Road to Recovery: Former addict’s inspirational story

Latest News

Two people dead in Pine River house fire
Two people dead in Pine River house fire
3 dead, 92 sick in COVID-19 outbreak at Moorhead Eventide - March 21
3 dead, 92 sick in COVID-19 outbreak at Moorhead Eventide - March 21
Fargo Film Festival
The 23rd Fargo Film Festival starts today
Grand Forks Roof Collapse
Officials warn people to clear roofs of snow after roof collapse