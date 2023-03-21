COVID-19 outbreak at Moorhead Eventide, 92 cases and 3 deaths

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Officials are reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the Eventide on 8th St. in Moorhead, Minn.

They say the first case was identified on Mar. 8 and three people died last week.

Officials say currently, 70 residents and 22 employees have COVID. By early next week, 30 residents will be considered recovered. In long term care, cases are considered recovered after 10 days.

They say the majority of residents have experienced mild symptoms.

Through contact tracing, Eventide determined two sources: an asymptomatic visitor and an asymptomatic staff member. The CDC county transmission rate in Clay County is categorized as “high.”

Eventide says they are following CDC guidance to mitigate the spread and performing additional testing. However, they say per the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) regulations, they cannot restrict visitation as they did in 2020.

Eventide says they are encouraging people to delay visits if possible. If visitors choose to visit COVID positive residents, PPE is provided to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Residents who test positive are asked to stay in their rooms.

Eventide says the last significant outbreak at the facility was in Dec. 2020.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.