Company faces backlash after no-contact with customers

“It was supposed to be really helpful, But that quickly became not the case.”
(Cyle Clark)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Residents of the Fargo-Moorhead area are up in arms after they say a lawn care business has stolen money from its customers.

Customers of the company Kiss My Grass Lawncare & Landscaping, are claiming that they paid for snow removal services that were never delivered. And now, the owner of the company is no longer taking calls, and has apparently closed up shop.

Customer Rebecca Aubart, said that she had paid the company to take care of snow removal services this winter season, and had repeatedly tried to contact the company for service, but had received no response.

“It was supposed to be really helpful, But that quickly became not the case.” Aubart said.

Affected customers have expressed their anger and frustration at the company’s actions. And many have taken to social media and the businesses google page to share their stories, as well as warn others about the company.

One customer in a google review states that his widowed sister hired the company after her husband had passed away, and they have not removed snow from the last two storms. He also notes that the company isn’t responding to calls or text messages, even after receiving payment for two years worth of service.

The Aubuart’s contract with the company stated that they would cover through the first and last snow of the season, and that’s something the Aubart family is saying hasn’t happened so far.

“We do have a video and motion sensor camera at the front of our home,” Aubart said. “and I only have two documented times that they did come to our house since that first snow in December.”

While the Better Business Bureau recommends those who feel they have fallen victim to a business scam to pursue legal action, many customers like Aubart, simply want answers.

“I mostly just want to get in contact,” Aubart said. “I always want to give people the benefit of the doubt, so I’m hoping there’s a reason.”

Valley News Live has attempted to reach out to the company, however the company has not yet responded to any calls or messages.

