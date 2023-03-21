The 23rd Fargo Film Festival starts today

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Looking for something new to do this week? The Fargo Film Festival is in its 23rd year. It starts today, and there are dozens of entries in different categories playing for everyone to enjoy.

The festival awards winners and honorable mentions in seven competitive categories: animation, documentary feature, documentary short, experimental, narrative feature, narrative short, and student. Best in Show awards are also given to the overall Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematographer, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay.

There are also presentations like iconic horror duo Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel who have worked on the Netflix show ‘The Haunting of Hill House’. Cary Elwes will be there to talk about life on and off the set of the ‘Princess Bride’.

The festival runs through Saturday night.

Tickets are up to buy at the box office too.

