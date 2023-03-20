FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a day to celebrate the achievements and promote acceptance for people with Down syndrome: March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day.

March 21 is selected as the annual day to reflect the third copy of the 21st chromosome (3.21) that causes Down syndrome.

The CDC says one in every 700 babies born has Down syndrome, making it the most common chromosomal disorder.

Parents of children with Down syndrome and those living with it can get resources from GiGi’s Playhouse-Fargo. It’s North Dakota’s only Down syndrome achievement center that offers free programming to individuals and families.

GiGi’s Playhouse-Fargo is completely donation run and doesn’t receive any government funding. If you would like to support their mission and learn more about the organization, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.