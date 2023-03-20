Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

World Down Syndrome Day March 21

GiGi's Playhouse
GiGi's Playhouse(GiGi's Playhouse)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a day to celebrate the achievements and promote acceptance for people with Down syndrome: March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day.

March 21 is selected as the annual day to reflect the third copy of the 21st chromosome (3.21) that causes Down syndrome.

The CDC says one in every 700 babies born has Down syndrome, making it the most common chromosomal disorder.

Parents of children with Down syndrome and those living with it can get resources from GiGi’s Playhouse-Fargo. It’s North Dakota’s only Down syndrome achievement center that offers free programming to individuals and families.

GiGi’s Playhouse-Fargo is completely donation run and doesn’t receive any government funding. If you would like to support their mission and learn more about the organization, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic converter theft
Local auto shop workers react to new catalytic converter theft bill
Jacob Weaver
Man facing charges after being found with several forms of fentanyl
.
Police investigate possible poisoning of several people at Fargo dart tournament
Road Conditions
Brewhalla was packed on opening day in Fargo.
‘Very thankful and blessed’: Local small businesses excited for the future after Brewhalla opens

Latest News

10:00PM Sports March 19
10:00PM Sports March 19
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - March 20
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - March 20
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – March 20
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – March 20
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - March 20
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - March 20