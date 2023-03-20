Cooking with Cash Wa
Suspect arrested after running into I-394 traffic

The Minnesota State Patrol says the man was involved in a crash, then fled on foot when a trooper arrived. He was taken into custody without incident.(MGN)
By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A suspected impaired driver is in custody after crashing, and then running into morning rush hour traffic on I-394 Monday. Minnesota State Patrol spokesman Lt. Gordon Shank says troopers responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on I-394 near Hampshire Ave. in Golden Valley around 7:15 a.m. One of the drivers exited his vehicle, and MnDOT traffic cameras capture him walking out and erratically weaving through slowing vehicles on the interstate. Eventually, cameras capture a trooper walking onto the freeway after the suspect and taking him into custody without incident.Shank says the motorist is suspected of driving while impaired.The state patrol always advises drivers to stay inside their vehicle following a crash for their own safety.

