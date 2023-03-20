Suspect arrested after running into I-394 traffic

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A suspected impaired driver is in custody after crashing, and then running into morning rush hour traffic on I-394 Monday. Minnesota State Patrol spokesman Lt. Gordon Shank says troopers responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on I-394 near Hampshire Ave. in Golden Valley around 7:15 a.m. One of the drivers exited his vehicle, and MnDOT traffic cameras capture him walking out and erratically weaving through slowing vehicles on the interstate. Eventually, cameras capture a trooper walking onto the freeway after the suspect and taking him into custody without incident.Shank says the motorist is suspected of driving while impaired.The state patrol always advises drivers to stay inside their vehicle following a crash for their own safety.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.