Spring Equinox Brings Quiet but Cool Weather

TODAY:

A welcome quiet weather day on this Spring Equinox, which will still feel like winter. Morning lows starting in the single digits on either side of zero with wind chills well below zero. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with dry weather. Winds will also remain relatively light compared to recent days: N 5 to 20 mph. High temperatures will range from the 10s in NE ND to near 30 in our eastern communities in Minnesota. Clouds will increase this evening and tonight, leading to an insulating effect overnight helping temperatures to remain mainly in the teens by Tuesday morning.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Our next winter event arrives Tuesday afternoon and evening, lasting through the morning hours Wednesday. This storm will take a more direct path through the valley, bringing heavier snowfall (6 to 8 inches) where the heavies band sets up. Snow will start in SE ND, spreading NE through Tuesday night, exiting the valley through the morning Wednesday. Wednesday’s morning commute could be rough! Expect some wind but less intense than other recent events. Expect gusts to around 30 mph. We will continue to warm up on Tuesday. Our lows will be in the single teens, but our afternoon temperatures will be in the twenties to low thirties. Our warming trend continues on Wednesday. We will begin the day with temperatures around 20°, but will warm up into the 30s for most of the area.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be similar to what they were on Wednesday. It will be our last day of warming as temperatures will remain fairly comparable to Wednesday temps for the remainder of the forecast period.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: We will end the week dry and sunny. However, temperatures won’t improve much. We will begin each day with temperatures around 20° and end each day with temperatures around freezing.

