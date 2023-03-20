Cooking with Cash Wa
Sisters create a garden out of a snow hill(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You might be tired of the seemingly never-ending snow.

Two Bismarck sisters decided to take matters into their own hands.

With a little unconventional creativity, the pair created a garden out of a snow hill.

If you look closely, between the mounds of snow, you might just find a hint of spring.

“We’ve just had a lot of snow this winter, and I think it’ll make people smile,” said Kaylee Nowatzki of Bismarck.

Spring is on the way, with a little help from the Nowatzki sisters.

They decided to spruce up their neighborhood by upholding a community tradition.

“It was our neighbors’ idea. She asked us to help because I think she used to do it with her daughter destiny who is off to college now,” said Kate Nowatzki of Bismarck.

The girls hope the flowers serve as a reminder that warmer times are on the way.

“It’s just nice to think of spring instead of all the snow we’ve gotten,” said Kate.

If you’re lucky enough, you might just catch their masterpiece before the next snowfall.

