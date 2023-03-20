Cooking with Cash Wa
Road to Recovery: Former addict’s inspirational story

Dan Coleman has been sober for over three years.
By Aaron Walling
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The road to recovery can be difficult for those battling addiction. There are a multitude of factors that go into it and sometimes someone falls back into old habits before they know it. However, there are plenty of success stories to inspire either yourself or someone you know to get their lives right.

Dan Coleman is a prime example. He is the business owner of Dakota Property Services, a loving, family man and a valued member of society.

“My network of people around me are amazing. My family, my girlfriend, my kids. They support me so much.” said Coleman.

He also doesn’t shy away from his past. He was in and out of prison, did drugs and was on a destructive path in life.

“I was on probation for some pretty serious felonies and if I revoked I was going to go back for a long time,” said Coleman. “My drug addiction was really strong. I was the guy that you see stealing, walking down the road with a backpack, scabs all over his face, head down, dirty clothes, homeless. It was bad.”

Almost four years ago, Coleman turned his life around. Crediting his significant other for keeping him on track. While also serving as an inspiration to others.

“My girlfriend is very good at holding me accountable and that is very much so needed. Not necessarily by a stranger but by somebody that you care about and you care about how they feel,” said Coleman. “So if I can get people into their feelings, I can somehow get them to see that as a possibility. If I can do it, they can do it.”

Coleman is also part of the board of directors for the F5 Project in Fargo. There are many resources in the Fargo-Moorhead area to help those looking to recover from their addictions, which ranges from F5 to the harm reduction center.

“I think a lot of folks, they don’t need a hand out, they need a hand up,” said Jordan Beyer with the harm reduction center in Fargo. “To be able to see yourself in someone else’s shoes and have someone to aspire to I think it’s awesome man.”

For more on recovery resources, click here.

