Report of potential roofie drugging prompts safety reminder

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The investigation continues for Fargo Police into a report of the drugging of several drinks of people who participated in a dart tournament earlier this month.

The tournament happened on March 10 and 11 at the Ramada on 13th Ave., and according to tournament officials, at least six people have come forward and one person had a positive drug screen.

“We take any allegation of suspected drugging very seriously,” Sgt. Jacob Maahs with Fargo Police said.

Reports of drugged drinks aren’t something Fargo Police say officers see often, but say when they do, they can be difficult cases to crack, especially when the reports are made days or weeks after the incident.

“Often times these allegations or suspicions occur where we don’t have video or witnesses we can follow up with,” Sgt. Maahs said.

“Letting us know sooner than later is always going to make it easier to follow up with,” Fargo Police Officer Cora Riehl said.

The word roofies refers to several drugs that can leave a person incapacitated, especially when mixed with alcohol. Most of the drugs are tasteless, odorless and colorless, which make it easy to slip in someone’s glass and go unnoticed.

“If you have a drink out in public, watch over it,” Maahs said.

“Watch who is making your drinks, who’s bringing them to you, not leaving them unattended,” Riehl said.

Signs of being roofied include extreme drowsiness and even amnesia, and those symptoms can begin in as little as 30 minutes; Which is why police say it’s important to keep a close eye on the people you’re with and vice versa. Police add if you feel like you or someone you’re with was drugged, it’s important you get tested by doctors and report the incident as soon as possible.

The Ramada Hotel says it’s reviewing camera footage from the dart tournament. It’s unclear if any suspects have been identified in the case.

