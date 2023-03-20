NDT- Cooking with Cash-Wa – Colossal Shrimp Scampi

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sauteed Salmon with Citrus Butter Serving Size: 2

Ingredients: 2 tablespoons olive oil blend

2 pieces salmon, about 5-6 oz

salt and pepper

Citrus Butter 4 tablespoons butter, softened

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon lime zest

1/4 teaspoon shallot, minced

1/2 teaspoon dijon mustard, optional

1 teaspoon Italian parsley, chopped fine

salt and pepper

Directions:

1. For the Citrus Butter Combine the all of the ingredients in a small bowl and stir to incorporate. Taste and adjust seasoning. Lay a 8″ x 10″ piece of plastic film on the table. Transfer the butter mixture on top of the film and roughly form into a cylinder using a rubber spatua. Using the plastic film, cover and roll/form the butter into a tight cylinder about 1″ x 2″. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

2. Sautee the Salmon Season the salmon with salt and pepper and set aside. Remove the citrus butter from the refrigerator, unwrap, and cut into 4 equal slices. Set aside. Meanwhile, heat the olive oil blend in a 10″ sauté pan over medium heat until the oil begins to shimmer. Carefully place the salmon filets presentation (top) side down in the pan. Allow the salmon to cook developing a nice crust, about 4-6 minutes. Gently flip the salmon to cook the other side for an additional 4 minutes or until the filet reaches anywhere between 120℉ - 145℉ using an thermometer. If the filet is very thick, the salmon can be seared and finished in a 350℉ oven. Transfer the salmon to a plate and top with the citrus butter. Serve immediately.

