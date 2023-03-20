Minnesota State Patrol launches new online dashboard

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota State Patrol has launched an online tool to boost transparency.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it created an online dashboard to increase transparency, promote accountability, and build trust by giving the public easier access to data, policies, and other information.

According to the State Patrol, the new dashboard will give an inside look at the work Minnesota troopers and State Patrol staff do on a daily basis.

It includes information about each division and specialty unit, how they serve the public, and the corresponding data related to the work they do.

In addition, the dashboard also shows all of the State Patrol policies and procedures, how the State Patrol holds troopers and staff accountable through excellence and integrity and relays data for any use of force incidents, pursuits, and training.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson said the dashboard and its next evolutions are tangible examples of the agency’s commitment to all Minnesotans.

“We are committed to serving everyone in this state with purpose and compassion,” Commissioner Jacobson said. “I expect that when you look at this dashboard you’ll see the State Patrol’s dedication to the people of Minnesota and keeping them safe.”

The information is public but has never before been proactively posted online in one location.

“We’re here to serve Minnesota. This is a way for us to highlight the great work done by members of the State Patrol while also calling attention to areas where we can demonstrate our commitment to always learning and improving,” said Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol. “We are committed to serving all Minnesotans with our core values of respect, integrity, courage, honor, and excellence. We hope that is evident when you look at this dashboard.”

Highlights of the dashboard:

Dispatch: State Patrol dispatchers answer approximately 200,000 emergency calls each year. Dispatchers answer 97 percent of 911 calls in under 10 seconds and 100 percent of 911 calls in less than 40 seconds.

Aviation: Aircraft and pilots assist troopers and other agencies with traffic details. Traffic detail hours went up in 2022, especially during special enforcements.

Use of force: Out of 437,413 interactions with the public in 2022, 196, or .04 percent, resulted in the use of any force.

Internal affairs: State Patrol has a very low occurrence of both external and internal complaints. Of the more than 437,000 contacts with the public in 2022, 27 complaints were made, and 14 of those complaints were discovered internally.

Policies: State Patrol general orders have always been public, but the dashboard creates faster and easier access to those orders.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the dashboard was built with the public in mind.

In doing so, they sought feedback from stakeholders and groups and will continue working with them to ensure useful and relevant information is provided on the dashboard as it evolves.

