Man stabbed multiple times in south Moorhead
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police were called to an apartment building in south Moorhead for a report of a stabbing on Monday afternoon.
Police confirm with Valley News Live that a man has multiple stab wounds and they are looking for a suspect. It is believed the suspect may have used a hunting knife in the alleged assault.
Police describe the suspect as a Native American man in his 20s who was wearing all black clothing. It happened near 30th Avenue and 18th Street South in Moorhead, which is in a neighborhood just west of 20th Street and south of Interstate-94.
If you know anything, contact Moorhead Police.
