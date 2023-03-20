Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Man stabbed multiple times in south Moorhead

Moorhead Police
Moorhead Police(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police were called to an apartment building in south Moorhead for a report of a stabbing on Monday afternoon.

Police confirm with Valley News Live that a man has multiple stab wounds and they are looking for a suspect. It is believed the suspect may have used a hunting knife in the alleged assault.

Police describe the suspect as a Native American man in his 20s who was wearing all black clothing. It happened near 30th Avenue and 18th Street South in Moorhead, which is in a neighborhood just west of 20th Street and south of Interstate-94.

If you know anything, contact Moorhead Police.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic converter theft
Local auto shop workers react to new catalytic converter theft bill
Jacob Weaver
Man facing charges after being found with several forms of fentanyl
Dan Coleman has been sober for over three years.
Road to Recovery: Former addict’s inspirational story
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
North Dakota family reels in Great White Shark while on vacation
Fatal crash
One dead after crash on Highway 59 near Thief River Falls

Latest News

5:00 PM News March 20 - Part 2
5:00 PM News March 20 - Part 2
5:00 PM News March 20 - Part 3
5:00 PM News March 20 - Part 3
5:00 PM News March 20 - Part 1
5:00 PM News March 20 - Part 1
5:00 PM Weather March 20
5:00 PM Weather March 20