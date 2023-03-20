Man stabbed multiple times in south Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police were called to an apartment building in south Moorhead for a report of a stabbing on Monday afternoon.

Police confirm with Valley News Live that a man has multiple stab wounds and they are looking for a suspect. It is believed the suspect may have used a hunting knife in the alleged assault.

Police describe the suspect as a Native American man in his 20s who was wearing all black clothing. It happened near 30th Avenue and 18th Street South in Moorhead, which is in a neighborhood just west of 20th Street and south of Interstate-94.

If you know anything, contact Moorhead Police.

