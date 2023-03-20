Ice house removal due by March 20

Minnesota: (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding anglers that the upcoming deadline to remove ice shelters from lakes in the northern one-third of the state is march 20th.

Heavy snow and slush in some areas means conditions on the ice might be challenging, so the DNR urges anglers to plan ahead to ensure they’re able to meet the deadline.

Anglers are responsible for removing their shelters by the deadline and ensuring no trash is left behind. Commonly left items include bait, blocking material, bottles, cans, cigarette butts and plastic bags filled with waste.

The removal deadline does not mean anglers no longer can use shelters on the ice. After the deadline, shelters can still be on the ice, but shelters must be occupied if they’re out between midnight and one hour before sunrise.

Shelters can not be left or stored at public accesses.

