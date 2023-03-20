Free Storm Spotter Training classes offered

POLK COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Polk County Emergency Management has partnered with The National Weather Service to conduct a Skywarn Storm Spotter training class.

The class is offered for those wishing to be better informed as well as those who would like to be designated storm spotter. The training is to be led by a Warning Coordination Meteorologist from the National Weather Service. The class is designed as both informational and will provide certification training for serious storm spotters.

Individuals who partake in training will have the opportunity to learn the basics of thunderstorm development, storm structure, what actually makes severe weather, and how to report information.

Additional information on severe weather safety is also covered. This class is a multi-media presentation which includes detailed video.

Training begins at 6:00p.m. and will run approximately two hours, with a break in the middle to allow for questions and refreshments. This training will be held at the time and locations listed below.

April 3rd 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm – Embassy Community Center, Fosston, MN

April 4th 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm – Knutson Community Center, Fertile, MN

April 5th 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm – Kiehle Auditorium, UMC, Crookston, MN

If you have any questions, contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office – Emergency Management Department. They can be reached at 218-470-8263, 218-470-8290, or by emailing jody.beauchane@co.polk.mn.us or jill.moreno@co.polk.mn.us.

