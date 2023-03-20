Dashboard gives easier access to Minnesota State Patrol data

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The public now has easier access to information, policies and data from the Minnesota State Patrol. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety just launched a new Minnesota State Patrol online dashboard which, they say, will increase transparency, promote accountability and build trust with community members.

The new dashboard gives an inside look at the work troopers and State Patrol staff do on a regular basis. It includes information about each division and specialty unit.

The dashboard lays out State Patrol policies and procedures, shows how the State Patrol holds troopers and staff accountable, and lays out the data for use of force incidents, pursuits and training.

“We are committed to serving everyone in this state with purpose and compassion,” Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson said. “I expect that when you look at this dashboard you’ll see the State Patrol’s dedication to the people of Minnesota and keeping them safe.”

The Department of Public Safety says the information is public, but has never before been proactively posted online in one location.

“This is a way for us to highlight the great work done by members of the State Patrol while also calling attention to areas where we can demonstrate our commitment to always learning and improving,” said Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol. “We are committed to serving all Minnesotans with our core values of respect, integrity, courage, honor and excellence. We hope that is evident when you look at this dashboard.”

Five Highlights from the Dashboard:

Dispatch: State Patrol dispatchers answer approximately 200,000 emergency calls each year. Dispatchers answer 97% of 911 calls in under 10 seconds and 100% of 911 calls in less than 40 seconds.

Aviation: Aircraft and pilots assist troopers and other agencies with traffic details. Traffic detail hours went up in 2022, especially during special enforcements.

Use of force: Out of 437,413 interactions with the public in 2022, 196 (.04%) resulted in the use of any force.

Internal affairs: The State Patrol has a very low occurrence of both external and internal complaints. Of the more than 437,000 contacts with the public in 2022, 27 complaints were made — 14 of those complaints were discovered internally.

Policies: State Patrol general orders have always been public, but the dashboard creates faster and easier access to those orders.

The State Patrol sought feedback from stakeholders and groups, and will continue working with them to ensure useful and relevant information is provided on the dashboard as it evolves.

