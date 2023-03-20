Battle of the Badges presents medication take back day

GRAND, FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police department and Grand Fork’s Sheriff have announced a friendly competition between agencies to safely dispose of medications. With a no questions asked policy they will be collecting unused medications in front of Hugo’s located on Columbia in Grand Forks.

Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, March, 21st, from 10:30a.m. until 12:30p.m. Police will offer a drive-thru service to collect old or expired medications, prescription medications, or over the counter medications.

For a full list and drop off locations plus more information about medicine take back you can visit this website: https://www.altru.org/services/pharmacy-services/prescription-drug-disposal/

