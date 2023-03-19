Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

One dead after crash on Highway 59 near Thief River Falls

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man has died after a head-on crash on Highway 59 south of Thief River Falls, Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 18. A pickup was traveling north on Highway 59 and another pickup was heading south when the two trucks collided.

86-year-old Oliver Ralph Kimbro of Oklee, Minnesota, died in the crash. The crash report says he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the other pickup, 66-year-old Dale Marvin Brekke, and his passenger, 57-year-old Shelley Kay Brekke, were both hurt in the crash but are expected to be okay. The two are also from Oklee; Dale Brekke was taken to Sanford Health in Fargo and Shelley Brekke was taken to Thief River falls to be treated for injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says Highway 59 was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic converter theft
Local auto shop workers react to new catalytic converter theft bill
Jacob Weaver
Man facing charges after being found with several forms of fentanyl
Road Conditions
.
Police investigate possible poisoning of several people at Fargo dart tournament
Man arrested after breaking into apartment
Man arrested for breaking into apartment

Latest News

Trap shooting
ND Game and Fish grant helps fund high school trap leagues
Man arrested after chase through Beltrami County
nd outdoors
ND Game and Fish: more elk, fewer moose licenses available this year
10:00PM Sports Part 2 - March 18
10:00PM Sports Part 2 - March 18