One dead after crash on Highway 59 near Thief River Falls

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man has died after a head-on crash on Highway 59 south of Thief River Falls, Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 18. A pickup was traveling north on Highway 59 and another pickup was heading south when the two trucks collided.

86-year-old Oliver Ralph Kimbro of Oklee, Minnesota, died in the crash. The crash report says he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the other pickup, 66-year-old Dale Marvin Brekke, and his passenger, 57-year-old Shelley Kay Brekke, were both hurt in the crash but are expected to be okay. The two are also from Oklee; Dale Brekke was taken to Sanford Health in Fargo and Shelley Brekke was taken to Thief River falls to be treated for injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says Highway 59 was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

