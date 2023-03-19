Cooking with Cash Wa
Man arrested after chase through Beltrami County

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is in jail after leading deputies on a chase in Beltrami County, Minnesota.

Sheriff Jason Riggs says Beltrami County deputies have been conducting increased patrols in the area of Ten Lake Township because of a report about a suspicious vehicle in the area.

On the morning of March 17, a deputy saw a car matching the description of the suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Jenkins Road SE and Mission Road SE. The deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, but the man who was driving took off.

The chase led deputies about 12 miles through township and county roads. Deputies used stopped sticks and deflated three of the vehicle’s tires. A 54-year-old man was taken into custody near Pennington, which is northeast of Cass Lake.. He was booked into the Beltrami County jail on charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle and driving while impaired.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the suspect’s name.

