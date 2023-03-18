Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Sheriff: 5 arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail

Five people have been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into a Louisiana jail,...
Five people have been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into a Louisiana jail, authorities say.(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rian Chatman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a handful of people have been arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into a jail.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, five individuals are facing charges for attempting to get narcotics into the parish jail.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said Jamie Guidry, 41, is facing charges that include possession with intent to distribute narcotics, the introduction of contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, and having controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile.

Authorities said Jewell Herron, 42, has been charged with the introduction of contraband. Coy Simpson, 45, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and introduction of contraband.

The sheriff’s office said Kerwin Williams, 40, has been charged with the introduction of contraband. Darius Washington, 35, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and introduction of contraband.

The Iberville Parish Jail is located about 17 miles south of Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Markusen
Ousted West Fargo principal, para questioned about sexual relationship at school
Yuhai Zhu charged with negligent homicide in deadly crash on I-94 near Mapleton, ND.
UPDATE: Semi driver charged with negligent homicide in fiery crash
FPD seeking to identify
Fargo Police asking for help identifying woman involved in theft cases
Road Conditions
Zachary-Nathan David Desrosier
Cooperstown man charged, accused of repeatedly striking animal with a shovel

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2019 file photo, U.S. FILE - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg...
Supreme Court honors legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Fatal crash
Fatal Rollover crash on I94
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
.
Police investigate possible poisoning of several people at Fargo dart tournament