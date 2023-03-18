Man facing charges after being found with several forms of fentanyl

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Fergus Falls man was arrested on several drug-related charges Wednesday in Douglas County.

Jacob Nathaniel Weaver, 25, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for possessing fentanyl in many different forms.

Court documents say just before 2 a.m. on March 15, authorities starting looking into a suspicious vehicle parked at the Pilot Gas Station in Alexandria, Minnesota.

Authorities ran the plates and found the vehicle had been involved in a shoplifting incident just days earlier and the driver had a revoked license and a felony drug warrant out for his arrest.

Documents say authorities continued to monitor the vehicle and the three people in it, who were acting suspicious. Authorities say the suspects were going through the trunk of the car, removing items and placing them into trash bags.

Then, only one of the suspects got back into the car and drove off, according to court papers. Deputies followed that vehicle, and pulled over Trevor Tomlinson and arrested him for Controlled Substance DWI.

Back at the gas station, two more cars entered the parking lot and the two suspects that stayed behind got into each car. Court documents say, one of the cars later took off.

Deputies followed and pulled that vehicle over for suspicion of narcotics activity. The driver was identified as Christian Allen Wobig. The passenger was Jacob Nathaniel Weaver, who at first gave a fake name.

Documents say authorities found 4.6 grams of fentanyl powder, a plastic pipe used for smoking M-30 fentanyl pills, a bag containing 11.5 grams of M-30 fentanyl pills, numerous pieces of foil with burnt residue and a glass jar containing 128 grams of marijuana wax on Weaver.

Officers also found fentanyl pills on Wobig, according to court papers.

Weaver appeared in court Friday, March 17 for his bail hearing. His next hearing is Wednesday, March 29.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.