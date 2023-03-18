Cooking with Cash Wa
Man arrested for breaking into apartment

By Ashley Brovold
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Early this morning around 4:35a.m. on March, 17th, Fargo Police were called out to an apartment for a disturbance involving a male who broke into an apartment.

Police identified 55-year old, Matthew Florence from Fargo as the male who forcefully made his way into an apartment making threats to the resident inside.

Police arrested Florence for Burglary.

