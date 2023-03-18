Cooking with Cash Wa
Local auto shop workers react to new catalytic converter theft bill

By Zoe Jones
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed a bill on Thursday, March 16, that he hopes will crack down on catalytic converter thefts.

The bill requires converters to carry the vehicle identification number of the car it originated from.

Catalytic converter theft has been a major issue in the area for quite some time, and many have high hopes that this bill will make some major changes.

Vernon Enwman, District Manager Matt’s Automotive Service Center said that he’s hoping that the customers will have less visits regarding the matter.

“As a shop we probably won’t see a ton of changes on what we do with our scrap metal when we get rid of it, but for the consumers, we hope to see less and less of replacing the catalytic converters as a part of this bill,” Enwman said.

Dennis Johnson Owner of Johnson Auto Repair said that he thinks this bill is a step in the right direction.

“With the bill of stamping converters and if they can keep the cost down on them, I think they’re on the right track,” Johnson said.

The bill also increases criminal penalties for the illegal possession or sale of catalytic converters.

Walz said in a press release on Thursday that he hopes that this legislation shows those who commit these crimes that there will be accountability.

“Too many Minnesotans have stories about the danger and financial consequences of having their catalytic converter stolen.,” Walz said. “This legislation will help protect Minnesotans’ property and bring peace of mind. Those who commit these brazen crimes should know that there will be accountability.”

Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar said in a press release that by adding criminal offense, she hopes law enforcement will utilize the tools at their disposal.

“By making catalytic converter theft a criminal offense and ensuring each converter can be easily tracked, our bipartisan legislation would provide law enforcement officers with the tools and resources they need to crack down on these crimes.”

