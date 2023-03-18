Big Sunday Warm-Up but Temps Remain Below Average

LATE AFTERNOON CURRENTS:

We have extremely sunny skies across the area. The sky appears completely cloudless. However, I cannot rule out a cloud or two drifting through Lakes Country.

Winds are still a bit breezy, but nothing compared to the winds we saw the past couple of days. Most paces have winds in the 10 - 20 mph range with gusts over 20, particularly in Lakes Country.

Temperatures continue to be a bit chilly. Most places have temps in the teens or low 20s. Wind chills are in the single digits on both sides of zero for most. It should be noted, though, that the strength of the sun is the same as it would be on September 25th. As a result of this strong sun, it is likely to feel much warmer when outside of shaded areas.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

We will continue to have these conditions through the remainder of the afternoon and into the evening.

After the sun sets, we will see the winds continue to weaken. There will also be a little bit of a wind shift. Instead of the winds being out the northwest, they will be out of the southwest. This wind shift will result in a warm-up by Sunday afternoon. Overnight, we will see more clouds move into the area.

By morning, we will see the southwest winds pick up, and in places the winds could be quite strong (~30 mph in isolated places in the Northern Valley). Elsewhere, the winds will be around 15-25 mph. This increase in temps and the south winds are the result of a cold front that will move through the area through the afternoon.

As we move into the lunch period, the winds in the south could be quite strong. These stronger winds could result in some blowing snow around the North Dakota-South Dakota border. We will also have some partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid to upper teens and low 20s.

By the evening, we will have mostly cloudy skies and another wind shift as the cold front passes. Behind the cold front, the winds will be out of the northwest, once more. The temperatures will also be in the 20s and low 30s.

By bedtime, the winds will be out of the north. The clouds will continue to fill in, and temperatures will be in the teens and 20s.

OVERNIGHT - SATURDAY:

Overnight, the flakes will be exiting, and the winds will begin to be a little weaker. Even though the winds will start to decrease, we will still see plenty of blowing snow with gusts near 30 mph.

By morning, the wind will still be fairly strong and will continue to blow out of the northwest at around 25-35 mph. Temperatures as we wake up will be in the single digits on either side of zero. They will be coldest in our northwestern counties. We will also start the day with cloudy skies.

By lunchtime, the winds will continue to decrease and we will see clearing skies. We will still have clouds, but it will be markedly less cloudy than it was when we began the day.

Saturday evening, we will have clear skies and temperatures in the teens. Wind chills will still be a bit chilly in places. Winds will continue to blow out of the northwest which could still result in blowing snow and reduced visibilities, but they will be quite a bit lighter than they were when we began the day.

As we head off to bed, temps will be in the single digits for most and clear skies. As a result of the clear skies and weaker winds, Sunday morning will be very cold.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

MONDAY - TUESDAY: We will begin a nice warming trend on Monday. We will begin the day with temperatures in the single digits. However, we will have a big warm-up by the afternoon despite building clouds. Our high temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. We will continue to warm up on Tuesday. Our lows will be in the single digits and teens, but our afternoon temperatures will be in the upper teens to near 30° in some places in our southeastern counties. We will see some snow move into the area during the evening hours of Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Our warming trend continues on Wednesday, but the snow on Tuesday will continue into the morning hours of Wednesday. It will be pretty quick to move through the area and could be gone by the morning commute. We will begin the day with temperatures around 20°, but will warm up into the 30s for most of the area. Some places could hit 40°! Thursday will be our last day of warming. Temperatures will be similar to what they were on Wednesday. However, there is a chance for some snow/rain mix to move into the area. We are more than a week out from this system, so it is hard to pinpoint the track, timing, and impacts of this system. We will keep you updated as this system approaches.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: We will end the week dry and sunny. However, temperatures won’t improve much. We will begin each day with temperatures around 20° and end each day with temperatures around freezing.

