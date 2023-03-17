Very Strong Winds Continue as We Begin a Chilly Weekend

AFTERNOON CURRENTS:

Many of our North Dakota Counties are currently both a Winter Weather Advisory as well as a Wind Chill Advisory. The Winter Weather Advisory is in affect due to the blowing snow that we are seeing which has closed many roads across the Devils Lake Basin. The Wind Chill Advisory is in affect as a result of the potential for brutal wind chills as cold as -30° F.

We are seeing more clouds stream into the area from the north on the back side of the low pressure system that brought yesterday’s snow. In addition to the clouds, we are also seeing some light snow in some locations in northern Minnesota. Much of the snow is not showing up on the radar, but on-the-ground sensors picking up this snow.

Our winds have picked up a bit since this morning. The winds are in the 25 - 35 mph range with gusts over 40 mph. The winds are out of the northwest and have created issues with blowing snow across the area.

Visibility is very limited for most places as a result of blowing snow thanks to the very strong winds that are moving through the area. Visibility is the worst in the north where many locations have visibility under 1.0 mile.

Temperatures across the area are very chilly. Most of the area is sitting in the single digits above zero. Some places under the cloud cover in northern Minnesota are much warmer. There, temperatures and near 20°. However, our wind chills are much colder. They are sitting around the 15 - 20° BELOW ZERO range.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Through the afternoon and into the evening, we will continue to see some light snow move through our northern Minnesota counties. The strong northwest winds will continue at speeds in the 25 - 35 mph range with gusts over 40 mph. These strong winds will continue to cause blowing snow and reduced visibilities. EXTREME CARE SHOULD BE TAKEN WHEN TRAVELING AS VISIBILITY CAN DECREASE VERY RAPIDLY.

After sunset, we will continue to see the snow in our eastern counties. This snow will be light, but will be enough to create dangerous travel when combined with the continuing strong northwest winds. Temperatures will be very chilly and wind chill. Temps will be in the single digits for most and wind chills will be around -20° F.

By bedtime, the snow will be wrapping up, and the winds will begin to be a little weaker. Even though the winds will start to decrease, we will still see plenty of blowing snow.

By morning, we will have a bit weaker winds. They will still be fairly strong, but will continue to blow out of the northwest at around 25 mph. Temperatures as we wake up, temps will be in the single digits on both sides of zero. They will be coldest in our northwestern counties. We will also start the day with cloudy skies.

By lunchtime, the winds will continue to decrease and we will see clearing skies. We will still have clouds, but it will be markedly less cloudy than it was when we began the day.

By tomorrow evening, we will have clear skies and temperatures in the teen. Wind chills will be much warmer, but will still be a bit chilly in places. Winds will continue to blow out of the northwest which could still result in blowing snow and reduced visibilities, but they will be quite a bit lighter than they were when we began the day.

As we head off to bed, temps will be in the single digits for most and clear skies. As a result of the clear skies and weaker winds, Sunday morning will be very cold.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The weather will be much more cooperative this weekend compared to last weekend for St. Patrick’s day events. Strong wind gusts will linger into Saturday morning, but will ease throughout the day. The morning will be colder with single digits on either side of zero, but the afternoon warms generally into the teens partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions after a cloudy start to the day. Mostly sunny skies are expected Sunday. Sunday morning lows drop again into the single digits either side of zero - a few degrees colder than Saturday morning. The afternoon, though, will be a few degrees warmer in the teens to mid 20s. Sunday will also be less windy!

MONDAY - TUESDAY: We will begin a nice warming trend on Monday. We will begin the day with temperatures in the single digits. However, we will have a big warm-up by the afternoon despite building clouds. Our high temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. We will continue to warm up on Tuesday. Our lows will be in the single digits and teens, but our afternoon temperatures will be in the upper teens to near 30° in some places in our southeastern counties.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Our warming trend continues on Wednesday. We will begin the day with temperatures around 20°, but will warm up into the 30s for most of the area. Some places may even hit 40°! Thursday will be our last day of warming. Temperatures will be similar to what they were on Wednesday. However, there is a chance for some snow/rain mix to move into the area. We are more than a week out from this system, so it is hard to pinpoint the track, timing, and impacts of this system. We will keep you updated as this system approaches.

