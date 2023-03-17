Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Two men and a Truck company start a collection benefit to support the YWCA

(KMVT)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One local business in town announced a collection starting in March to benefit residents living at the YWCA Cass Clay which works with abused and homeless mothers in need.

Heart wrenching statistics were released from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence state that on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. To put into perspective that is nearly 1 in 4 women becoming victims to some sort of physical violence.

Two Men and a Truck which is a local business that serves the Fargo-Moorhead, Grand forks, Jamestown, and Devil’s Lake Area, is seeking to collect more than 270,000 items for moms in need across the country to collect over a thousand donations here in Fargo. If you would like to donate locally, there will donation boxes located throughout the community from March, 10th until May, 8th. So far in total there are 12 locations for donation bins in Fargo and Grand Forks. All those locations and addresses are located on Two Men and a Truck’s social media page.

If you would like to help out but do not have any items to donate, an Amazon Wishlist link is posted to their social media. Some of the most needed items include, twin and full sheets, all-purpose cleaners, baby food, winter coats, and diapers.

In 2022, the program collected more than 266,000 items to donate to hundreds of shelters nationwide.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Markusen
Ousted West Fargo principal, para questioned about sexual relationship at school
Yuhai Zhu charged with negligent homicide in deadly crash on I-94 near Mapleton, ND.
UPDATE: Semi driver charged with negligent homicide in fiery crash
FPD seeking to identify
Fargo Police asking for help identifying woman involved in theft cases
Zachary-Nathan David Desrosier
Cooperstown man charged, accused of repeatedly striking animal with a shovel
0930_dumpster_generic
Two rescued after accidentally being dumped in garbage truck

Latest News

Yuhai Zhu, 52
Bail set for man accused of causing deadly crash on I-94
Brewhalla opening
Brewhalla prepares for big opening
I-29 closed from Fargo to Canadian border along with US 2 from Grand Forks to Devil’s Lake
Bemidji State University
Budget concerns lead to layoffs at Bemidji State