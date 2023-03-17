Two men and a Truck company start a collection benefit to support the YWCA

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One local business in town announced a collection starting in March to benefit residents living at the YWCA Cass Clay which works with abused and homeless mothers in need.

Heart wrenching statistics were released from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence state that on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. To put into perspective that is nearly 1 in 4 women becoming victims to some sort of physical violence.

Two Men and a Truck which is a local business that serves the Fargo-Moorhead, Grand forks, Jamestown, and Devil’s Lake Area, is seeking to collect more than 270,000 items for moms in need across the country to collect over a thousand donations here in Fargo. If you would like to donate locally, there will donation boxes located throughout the community from March, 10th until May, 8th. So far in total there are 12 locations for donation bins in Fargo and Grand Forks. All those locations and addresses are located on Two Men and a Truck’s social media page.

If you would like to help out but do not have any items to donate, an Amazon Wishlist link is posted to their social media. Some of the most needed items include, twin and full sheets, all-purpose cleaners, baby food, winter coats, and diapers.

In 2022, the program collected more than 266,000 items to donate to hundreds of shelters nationwide.

