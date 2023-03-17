Police investigate possible poisoning of several people at Fargo dart tournament
According to a Facebook post, the tournament was held on Friday, Mar. 10 and Saturday, Mar. 11.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say they are investigating the possible poisoning of several people who participated in a dart tournament last weekend.
A tournament-goer tells Valley News Live, several participants were sickened during the Dakota-Sota State Dart Championship at the Ramada. They say at least six people came forward, with similar symptoms and one person had a positive drug screen.
Fargo Police confirmed that a report was made and that they are looking into it. However, they would not release any further details, including if there are any suspects.
