Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Police investigate possible poisoning of several people at Fargo dart tournament

According to a Facebook post, the tournament was held on Friday, Mar. 10 and Saturday, Mar. 11.
.
.(Pixabay)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say they are investigating the possible poisoning of several people who participated in a dart tournament last weekend.

A tournament-goer tells Valley News Live, several participants were sickened during the Dakota-Sota State Dart Championship at the Ramada. They say at least six people came forward, with similar symptoms and one person had a positive drug screen.

Fargo Police confirmed that a report was made and that they are looking into it. However, they would not release any further details, including if there are any suspects.

According to a Facebook post, the tournament was held on Friday, Mar. 10 and Saturday, Mar. 11.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Markusen
Ousted West Fargo principal, para questioned about sexual relationship at school
Yuhai Zhu charged with negligent homicide in deadly crash on I-94 near Mapleton, ND.
UPDATE: Semi driver charged with negligent homicide in fiery crash
FPD seeking to identify
Fargo Police asking for help identifying woman involved in theft cases
Road Conditions
Zachary-Nathan David Desrosier
Cooperstown man charged, accused of repeatedly striking animal with a shovel

Latest News

Fatal crash
Fatal Rollover crash on I94
Tim Walz signs "Universal Free Meals" bill
MN Gov. Walz signs ‘Universal School Meal’ bill into law
Radioactive water leaked from nuclear plant in Minnesota - March 17
Radioactive water leaked from nuclear plant in Minnesota - March 17
Governor signs free school meals bill for Minnesota students - March 17
Governor signs free school meals bill for Minnesota students - March 17