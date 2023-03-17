Cooking with Cash Wa
Police asking for public’s help locating a missing child in Cass Lake Minnesota

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CASS LAKE, MN (Valley News Live) - The Leech Lake Tribal Police department is asking for the public help in locating a missing child.

8-year-old Alfred Desjarlait III was said to have left his residence near 140th St. NW and Wakonabo Dr. NW in the Prescott area of Cass Lake on foot last night March 16, around 5:30 p.m.

His direction of travel and destination are unkown.

Desjarlait is described as 4 feet tall and 80 pounds, He was wearing a black Timberland jacket, jeans and multicolor Puma shoes.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Alfred Desjarlait III is urged to contact the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department at 218-335-8277 or call 911.

