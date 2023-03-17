Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Pedestrian hit, killed by highway patrol vehicle, police say

Authorities in Mississippi say a woman was struck and killed on an interstate by a highway patrol vehicle. (Source: WDAM)
By Xaniel Steele, Ann Barnett and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Law enforcement in Mississippi says a woman was killed early Friday morning while she was in the middle of a highway.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the woman was in the middle of U.S. 49 at about 3 a.m. when she was hit by a passing Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle.

WDAM reports the unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A portion of the interstate in Forest County was closed at the scene of the crash for several hours.

Authorities said it wasn’t immediately known why the woman was in the middle of the road as their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Markusen
Ousted West Fargo principal, para questioned about sexual relationship at school
Yuhai Zhu charged with negligent homicide in deadly crash on I-94 near Mapleton, ND.
UPDATE: Semi driver charged with negligent homicide in fiery crash
FPD seeking to identify
Fargo Police asking for help identifying woman involved in theft cases
Zachary-Nathan David Desrosier
Cooperstown man charged, accused of repeatedly striking animal with a shovel
0930_dumpster_generic
Two rescued after accidentally being dumped in garbage truck

Latest News

Meeting in the White House Oval Office, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar...
Biden cheers for Irish bonds, unity on St. Patrick’s Day
Three teen girls are dead, and another remains in the hospital after a rollover crash in Arizona.
Police: 3 teens killed in crash after 16-year-old driver loses control while speeding
I-29 closed from Fargo to Canadian border
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire,’ ‘John Wick’ actor, dies at age 60, reports say
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb....
Dems say many foreign gifts to Trump remain unaccounted for