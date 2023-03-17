More Tough Travel Today: Snow Returns for Some + Strong Winds

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold and blustery Friday! Morning lows once again return to the single digits with wind chills in the 20s below zero for many. Scattered light snow showers will move back in from the east to the west midday and evening, more likely on the Minnesota side of the Red River.

The wind will be another issue yet again, leading to blowing snow, reduced visibility in spots, and impacts to travel with icy roads, which could put a damper on any St. Patrick’s Day plans. Those northerly winds will gust upwards of 40 mph for many across the region.

High temperatures will be in the upper single digits and low teens, though it will still feel wind-chilly in the single digits and teens below zero. Snow ends late Friday evening east with wind lingering into the start of Saturday.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The weather will be much more cooperative this weekend compared to last weekend for St. Patrick’s day events. Strong wind gusts will linger into Saturday morning, but will ease throughout the day. The morning will be colder with single digits on either side of zero, but the afternoon warms generally into the teens partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions after a cloudy start to the day. Mostly sunny skies are expected Sunday. Sunday morning lows drop again into the single digits either side of zero - a few degrees colder than Saturday morning. The afternoon, though, will be a few degrees warmer in the teens to mid 20s. Sunday will also be less windy!

MONDAY - TUESDAY: We will begin a nice warming trend on Monday. We will begin the day with temperatures in the single digits. However, we will have a big warm-up by the afternoon despite building clouds. Our high temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. We will continue to warm up on Tuesday. Our lows will be in the single digits and teens, but our afternoon temperatures will be in the upper teens to near 30° in some places in our southeastern counties.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Our warming trend continues on Wednesday. We will begin the day with temperatures around 20°, but will warm up into the 30s for most of the area. Some places may even hit 40°! Thursday will be our last day of warming. Temperatures will be similar to what they were on Wednesday. However, there is a chance for some snow/rain mix to move into the area. We are more than a week out from this system, so it is hard to pinpoint the track, timing, and impacts of this system. We will keep you updated as this system approaches.

