Minnesota Governor signs bill cracking down on catalytic converter theft

St Paul, Minn. (Valley News Live) - On Thursday, March 16, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed legislation into law that is set to crack down on catalytic converter theft.

Walz said in a press release on Thursday that he hopes that this legislation shows those who commit these crimes that there will be accountability.

“Too many Minnesotans have stories about the danger and financial consequences of having their catalytic converter stolen.,” Walz said. “This legislation will help protect Minnesotans’ property and bring peace of mind. Those who commit these brazen crimes should know that there will be accountability.”

The legislation states that they will crack down on the theft by “only allowing registered scrap metal dealers to purchase catalytic converters and increasing criminal penalties for the illegal possession or sale of catalytic converters.”

It will also require catalytic converters to carry the vehicle identification number of the car it originated from, which will allow law enforcement to determine if the car part was purchased lawfully.

