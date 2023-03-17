Cooking with Cash Wa
I-29 closed from Fargo to Canadian border

By Renee Nygren
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 29 from Fargo to the Canadian border due to blowing snow, icy road conditions, and near-zero visibility.

DOT says motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions. Much of the state remains in a No Travel Advisory.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

In Minnesota, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Polk County Highway Department that plows are being pulled due to low visibility in areas of the county. Many county roads are impassible or glare ice, and there have been reports of vehicles in the ditch. Please travel slowly and be safe if you must travel.

