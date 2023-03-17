Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Glare ice and poor visibility in Grand Forks County

Vehicle rollover along I-29 on Friday, March 17.
Vehicle rollover along I-29 on Friday, March 17.(Eva Branvold)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to stay off the roads. On Friday afternoon, they posted saying many vehicles were rolled over or sliding into the ditch.

“If you’re not in Grand Forks County, just stay home, don’t come. If you are here, turn around and go back to your house. We don’t need anymore vehicles in the ditch.”

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol closed Interstate-29 between Fargo and Canada due to blowing snow, icy road conditions, and near-zero visibility. Highway 2 is also closed from Grand Forks to Devils Lake.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that I-29 is “glare ice” and visibility is extremely poor. They say vehicles are driving between 20 and 40 miles per hour on state highways.

“We’re up to over 100 vehicles in the ditch in the last four days. Do not use your cruise control, stay home,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

To check current road conditions and closures, click here, or download the VNL Weather App.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Markusen
Ousted West Fargo principal, para questioned about sexual relationship at school
Yuhai Zhu charged with negligent homicide in deadly crash on I-94 near Mapleton, ND.
UPDATE: Semi driver charged with negligent homicide in fiery crash
FPD seeking to identify
Fargo Police asking for help identifying woman involved in theft cases
Zachary-Nathan David Desrosier
Cooperstown man charged, accused of repeatedly striking animal with a shovel
0930_dumpster_generic
Two rescued after accidentally being dumped in garbage truck

Latest News

Minnesota State Patrol cadets train at Camp Ripley, MN.
Troopers graduate from Minnesota State Patrol’s first “Experienced Officer” academy
4:00PM Weather - March 17
4:00PM Weather - March 17
4:00PM News March 17 - Part 3
4:00PM News March 17 - Part 3
4:00PM News March 17 - Part 1
4:00PM News March 17 - Part 1