Glare ice and poor visibility in Grand Forks County

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to stay off the roads. On Friday afternoon, they posted saying many vehicles were rolled over or sliding into the ditch.

“If you’re not in Grand Forks County, just stay home, don’t come. If you are here, turn around and go back to your house. We don’t need anymore vehicles in the ditch.”

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol closed Interstate-29 between Fargo and Canada due to blowing snow, icy road conditions, and near-zero visibility. Highway 2 is also closed from Grand Forks to Devils Lake.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that I-29 is “glare ice” and visibility is extremely poor. They say vehicles are driving between 20 and 40 miles per hour on state highways.

“We’re up to over 100 vehicles in the ditch in the last four days. Do not use your cruise control, stay home,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

To check current road conditions and closures, click here, or download the VNL Weather App.

