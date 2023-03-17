Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard to perform at the 2023 Red River Valley Fair

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Performers list for he Red River Valley Fair is continuing to grow.

The fair announced today that Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard will Perform on Sunday July 26th.

Hubbard joins Flo Rida, Shinedown, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jelly Roll, and Dan & Shay as a headliner for the event.

Tickets go on sale Next Friday March 24 at 10 a.m.

More information can be found here.

