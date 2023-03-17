Five people, including children, rushed to hospital following crash

NEAR THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Five people, including four children, were rushed to the hospital following a rollover crash.

State Patrol says it happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 along Hwy. 59 near Thief River Falls, MN.

The report says 38-year-old Ashley Boulanger of Winnipeg was driving when she spun out on some ice, rolled and hit the ditch.

Boulanger, along with four children, were rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another adult in the vehicle was not hurt.

The children range in age from 9 to 14 years old.

Authorities say everyone was wearing their seatbelts.

