Five people, including children, rushed to hospital following crash

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEAR THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Five people, including four children, were rushed to the hospital following a rollover crash.

State Patrol says it happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 along Hwy. 59 near Thief River Falls, MN.

The report says 38-year-old Ashley Boulanger of Winnipeg was driving when she spun out on some ice, rolled and hit the ditch.

Boulanger, along with four children, were rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another adult in the vehicle was not hurt.

The children range in age from 9 to 14 years old.

Authorities say everyone was wearing their seatbelts.

