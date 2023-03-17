Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Fatal Rollover crash on I94

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -According to a report from Minnesota State Patrol, a passenger is dead after a rollover crash in Grant County. A Ford transit van was traveling along I94 in Grant County near Detroit Lakes when the vehicle hit an icy spot and rolled off the highway.

56-year old Bryan Walter Sorenson of Williston, N.D. was driving the van when it rolled. According to the report, his passenger, a 67-year old female died.

More information to be released Saturday, March,18th.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Markusen
Ousted West Fargo principal, para questioned about sexual relationship at school
Yuhai Zhu charged with negligent homicide in deadly crash on I-94 near Mapleton, ND.
UPDATE: Semi driver charged with negligent homicide in fiery crash
FPD seeking to identify
Fargo Police asking for help identifying woman involved in theft cases
Road Conditions
Zachary-Nathan David Desrosier
Cooperstown man charged, accused of repeatedly striking animal with a shovel

Latest News

.
Police investigate possible poisoning of several people at Fargo dart tournament
Tim Walz signs "Universal Free Meals" bill
MN Gov. Walz signs ‘Universal School Meal’ bill into law
Governor signs free school meals bill for Minnesota students - March 17
Governor signs free school meals bill for Minnesota students - March 17
Radioactive water leaked from nuclear plant in Minnesota - March 17
Radioactive water leaked from nuclear plant in Minnesota - March 17