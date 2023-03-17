Fargo Police asking for help identifying woman involved in theft cases

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the woman pictured above. They say she has been involved in several cases of Theft and Unauthorized Use of Identification.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FPD Criminal Investigations Division at 701.241.1405. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.