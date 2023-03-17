Dozens of highways remain closed across southwest Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Winter’s grip on Minnesota continues after more snow barreled down on the Twin Cities and areas of greater Minnesota as part of a late-season storm system.

Hardest hit appears to be southwestern Minnesota, with more than 40 state and county highways closed after strong winds created major drifting and whiteout conditions. On Friday morning, MnDOT tweeted that plow crews are out trying to clear drifts, treat icy roads and evaluate conditions, adding that reopenings will be posted on Minnesota 511.

Among the roads impacted:

MN 60 westbound between US 71 in Windom in and I-90 in Worthington in for two hours; numerous crashes are reported

I-90 Between the start of I-90, 12 miles west of Luverne, and US 71 in Jackson

MN 23 between MN 19 in Marshall and 210th Avenue in Hanley Falls

MN 19 between US 75 in Ivanhoe and MN 23 in Marshall

US 14 between 125 Avenue, five miles east of Tyler, and Lyon Redwood Road, one mile east of Tracy

MN 23 between 200th Avenue in Hanley Falls and US 212; Granite Street in Granite Falls

MN 67 between US 75; 270th Avenue and US 212 in Clarkfield

MN 30 between State Line Road; South Dakota State Line and MN 23 in Pipestone

US 212 between US 75 and US 59 in Dawson

MN 30 between US 75 in Pipestone and US 59 in Slayton

MN 19 between the start of MN 19 and North Wallace Street in Ivanhoe

MN 40 between US 75 in Madison and North 1st Street in Milan

The Minnesota State Patrol reported over 125 crashes statewide as of 9:30 p.m., including a deadly crash in the metro on Highway 10 in Ramsey. According to troopers, the crash happened at Armstrong Boulevard when a vehicle slipped off the road, hit a cement wall and rolled.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, most highways in and around the Twin Cities were clear, according to 511mn.org, but there were still some slick spots due to precipitation that froze in frigid temps overnight.

While the storm system was gone with the break of day, frigid temps remained in its wake. Friday’s high temp should be 20 degrees, and the mercury will remain far below normal through the weekend.

