Brewhalla prepares for big opening

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The long awaited opening of Brewhalla is finally almost here.

Mark Bjornstad, President of Drekker Brewing Company said that he thinks this weekend is a great opportunity for people to get out and see what Brewhalla is and what it has to offer.

“Fargo is ready to have a party this weekend,” Bjornstad said. “They’re ready to get out, enjoy a good time, we wanted to open this when it was ready and it just happens to be a holiday weekend.”

The opening is not only a big expansion Drekker Brewing, but also for 14 other local businesses. Visitors can expect to see Fargo favorites such as Blackbird Woodfire Pizza, Nichole’s Fine Pastries, and much more.

Bjornstad said that he feels they have a nice variety of businesses insidefor people to visit.

“We really think it’s the best of Fargo-Moorhead, it’s the best of North Dakota, and it’s a great experience for our customers to come and see all these amazing things that are being done in our community,” Bjornstad said.

The excitement of the intertwining of business can be felt everywhere.

In a statement sent to Valley News Live, Tyler Fischbach, Vice President of Communications for the Chamber of Commerce said, “The FMWF Chamber is always thrilled to see our members and local businesses thrive and grow, and we congratulate Drekker Brewing Company on its expansion and opening of Brewhalla. We thank Drekker for their commitment to and investment in our community, and we look forward to seeing the continued vitality that their development will bring to our metro. This is yet another facility that our community and residents can enjoy, and we can showcase as we work to attract workforce, businesses and visitors to our area.”

As the team is counting down the minutes for the opening, Bjornstad said they’re anxiously awaiting welcoming in the crowd.

“It’s been lots of planning, lots of dreaming, and we just can not wait to share this with Fargo, open this up to the community, and really just let people come here and have a great time,” Bjornstad said.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.