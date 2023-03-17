Bail set for man accused of causing deadly crash on I-94

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man accused of causing a deadly crash on Interstate-94 west of Mapleton on Wednesday, March 15, appeared before a judge on Friday afternoon.

A Mandarin interpreter helped the judge inform 52-year-old Yuhai Zhu of his rights, of the two felony charges against him, and potential consequences. He is charged with negligent homicide and reckless endangerment.

Bail was set at $5,000 cash only. Zhu’s attorney asked that Zhu be allowed to return home to Canada. The judge agreed and said Zhu cannot leave the U.S. or Canada. His next court appearance is set for April 19.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Zhu stopped his semi in the right lane of westbound I-94 and was rear-ended by another semi causing a fiery crash.

The body of the driver in the other semi, 72-year-old Randall Buxton, was discovered after emergency crews got the fire put out.

An estimated 6,500-6,700 gallons of ethylene glycol leaked from the tanker trailer into the north ditch along I-94. The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality said they will monitor the area during spring runoff.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.