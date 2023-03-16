Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Volcanic activity discovered on Venus

The finding is the first direct geological evidence of recent volcanic activity on Venus’...
The finding is the first direct geological evidence of recent volcanic activity on Venus’ surface.(NASA, JPL-CALTECH, CNN, NASA/JPL-Caltech)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have discovered new evidence of volcanic activity on Venus.

NASA’s Magellan spacecraft captured images of the planet’s surface in the early 1900s and scientists looking back over the decades-old images spotted a volcanic vent.

They say it changed shape and got much bigger over the span of eight months.

The finding is the first direct geological evidence of recent volcanic activity on Venus’ surface.

Venus is the closest planetary neighbor to Earth. It’s similar in both size and composition and it’s sometimes referred to as Earth’s twin.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi crash, fire I-94
UPDATE: Semi driver dead after crash, fire on I-94 between Casselton and West Fargo
Leader of drug enterprise pleads guilty
St. Cloud woman pleads guilty to leading major drug distribution enterprise from Mexico
(Source: MGN)
Man pleads guilty to filing several false tax returns
UPDATE: I-94 eastbound near Rothsay reopens
UPDATE: Interstate 94 reopens between Barnesville and Downer
Tina Fisk
West Fargo City Administrator resigns

Latest News

FILE - Approximately 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol...
FBI: Newspaper editor interfered with police at Capitol riot
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Grady County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows...
GRAPHIC: Man pleads guilty to killing 3, cutting heart from one in Oklahoma
The Minnesota Department of Revenue estimated it will have to repay about $67 million, plus...
ND Supreme Court upholds injunction against abortion ban
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Two arrested in connection to a robbery on March 10th
Drivers and Riders will now have the option to audio-record rides to improve safety.
Uber Audio Recording Safety Feature Coming to Fargo