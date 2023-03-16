Cooking with Cash Wa
Video, audio recording to be allowed during criminal trials in Minnesota starting in 2024

FILE — A Martin County Courtroom sits empty Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Fairmont, Minn.(KEYC)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A ruling by the Minnesota Supreme will allow video and audio recording during criminal trials for the first time in state history.

The order eliminates the long-standing requirement prohibiting cameras in criminal trials unless all parties and the judge consented.  Under the new rules, cameras will be permitted at the discretion of the trial court judge presiding over each case. 

Video and audio coverage of sentencings had also been allowed in Minnesota courtrooms previously as long as all parties agreed.

Certain portions of trials will not be allowed to be recorded, including jury selection, testimony of victims without their consent, minor witnesses and defendants, and pretrial proceedings. 

The new rules will be effective as of January 1, 2024.

Multiple media organizations, including KEYC-TV’s parent company Gray Media Group, took part in providing comment to the Minnesota Supreme Court on the rules.

