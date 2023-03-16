Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Vehicle hits snowbank, rolls into median

Ambulance graphic.
Ambulance graphic.(Source: MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR BEMDIJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is hurt following a rollover crash near Bemidji, MN.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 2 on Wednesday, March 15 around 11 p.m.

The crash report says 53-year-old Ruby Wind of Red Lake, MN was going east when she hit a snowbank and rolled.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

Authorities say alcohol was involved in the crash. No one else was in the vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi crash, fire I-94
UPDATE: Semi driver dead after crash, fire prompts I-94 closure between Casselton and West Fargo
Leader of drug enterprise pleads guilty
St. Cloud woman pleads guilty to leading major drug distribution enterprise from Mexico
UPDATE: I-94 eastbound near Rothsay reopens
UPDATE: Interstate 94 reopens between Barnesville and Downer
(Source: MGN)
Man pleads guilty to filing several false tax returns
Deadly Crash Graphic
Woman dies in car vs. semi crash in northern valley

Latest News

Semi crash, fire I-94
UPDATE: Semi driver dead after crash, fire prompts I-94 closure between Casselton and West Fargo
10 PM Weather March 15
10 PM Weather Mach 15
Juvenile cited following threats of gun violence at the Cavalier School
Bathroom sign.
Anti-trans bills get another hearing