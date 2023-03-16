Vehicle hits snowbank, rolls into median

NEAR BEMDIJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is hurt following a rollover crash near Bemidji, MN.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 2 on Wednesday, March 15 around 11 p.m.

The crash report says 53-year-old Ruby Wind of Red Lake, MN was going east when she hit a snowbank and rolled.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

Authorities say alcohol was involved in the crash. No one else was in the vehicle.

