Uber Audio Recording Safety Feature Coming to Fargo

Drivers and Riders will now have the option to audio-record rides to improve safety.
By Bobby Falat
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Uber has now expanded their in-app safety feature that will allow drivers and riders in Fargo to record audio during trips.

The feature started in other cities back in 2021, and Fargo will be the companies newest city to have this feature.

If you’re a driver or a rider, you can set up this feature in the Safety Toolkit in the app. You will also have the ability to start or stop an audio recording at any point during a trip.

Once a recording is completed, the audio file will be stored directly on your phone.

If a driver chooses to record, riders will be sent a message alerting them that audio may be recorded during their trip.

Uber says the new in-app feature should be available this week.

