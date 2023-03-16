Two rescued after accidentally being dumped in garbage truck

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were unharmed after ending up stuck in the back of a garbage truck early Thursday morning in downtown Fargo.

A Fargo Police spokesperson says officers and Fargo Fire were called to two people stuck inside of a garbage truck just after 6:30 a.m. Officials say a truck driver was emptying a dumpster in the 200 block of N.P. Avenue, when he noticed on the truck’s camera that there were two individuals inside the dumpster.

The good news, officials say the compactor had not been turned on. However, due to the height of the garbage truck walls, the individuals required assistance from the Fargo Fire Department to get out.

Both individuals refused medical treatment, and officials say no charges were filed.

