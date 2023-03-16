Cooking with Cash Wa
Two arrested in connection to a robbery on March 10th

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Police announced today that they have arrested two people in connection to a robbery that occurred on March 10.

The West Fargo Police Department says they responded to a business at the 3100 Block of Bluestem Drive just before 9 p.m. on March 10 for reports of a robbery.

Officers quickly located the suspects vehicle in the area of 26th Avenue and Veterans Boulevard. Based on witness descriptions, officers observed two of the suspects inside a business near the intersection.

21-year-old Jose-Andres Ramirez, of Fargo, North Dakota, fled on foot and was apprehended after a brief pursuit. Ramirez was found to be in possession of over 1,000 suspected M-30 fentanyl pills and several thousand dollars of cash, unrelated to the robbery. He was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fleeing, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – second offense, and preventing arrest.

20-year-old Ceron McCaleb, of Moorhead, Minnesota, was apprehended by officers after barricading himself in the bathroom of the business. McCaleb was also found to be in possession of a large amount of cash, unrelated to the robbery. McCaleb was arrested on charges of robbery, felony preventing arrest, providing false information to law enforcement, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, ingesting a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession of narcotics – second offense, and multiple outstanding warrants.

Two juveniles who were initially detained during the incident were later released to their guardians.

This remains an ongoing investigation and no further comment is available at this time.

