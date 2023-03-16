Cooking with Cash Wa
South Dakota Highway Patrol: ‘Slow down!’

Only minor injuries were received, authorities report.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a semi crashed into a trooper on Interstate 90 between Hartford and Sioux Falls Thursday.

At approximately 12:08 p.m., the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Interstate 90 near mile marker 395 for the injury crash involving a South Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle and a semi.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, a trooper was providing traffic control for a crash that was ahead in the eastbound lane when the semi lost control and crashed. The eastbound semi came upon the trooper’s vehicle and due to the visibility and the road surface condition, collided with the patrol vehicle, says the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

The trooper was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment.

The driver of the semi was issued a citation for overdriving the road conditions.

Only minor injuries were received, authorities report.
Accidents have been reported elsewhere across the state.

A semi jackknifed on Interstate 90 east of Brandon, blocking both eastbound lanes for a time.

A jackknifed semi blocked both eastbound lanes of I-90 near Brandon.
