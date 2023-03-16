Cooking with Cash Wa
Semi crash on I94, west of Valley City

Troopers say it happened in the westbound lane shortly after 11 a.m.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Authorities say a semi driver lost control and crashed Thursday on Interstate 94 near Valley City.

Troopers say it happened in the westbound lane shortly after 11 a.m. about five miles west of Valley City. No word yet on any injuries or charges.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigation the cause of the crash. Gusty winds in open country are creating icy roads on the interstate and on nearly every highway in the region.

