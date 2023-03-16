Police: Mother charged after 8-year-old boy stabbed to death

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – An Alabama woman was arrested Thursday after her 8-year-old son was stabbed and killed.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the home around 5:30 a.m. for the report of a stabbing and took a woman into custody.

They said an 8-year-old boy was found dead at the home. A man also found at the home was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for a stab wound.

Morgan County officials said 41-year-old Jennifer Long was charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of her son.

Additional charges may be pending in the investigation, according to officials.

Long was booked into the Morgan County Jail with no bond.

The 8-year-old boy reportedly attended school in the Morgan County School District.

Superintendent Tracie Turrentine released a statement acknowledging the loss of one of the district’s students.

“The student will be remembered for the joy he brought to his friends, classmates and teachers,” the statement read. “My condolences and thoughts go out to the family at this time.”

The superintendent also said the loss of a student can be a difficult time for other students and staff.

“During this time, as the school community processes this news and copes with grief, please know that support services are available to those who need them,” she said in the statement.

