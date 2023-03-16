Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

MSUM awarded $6.7 million to address mental health needs in schools

School counselor
School counselor(Storyblocks)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An infusion of professional help is on the way to PK-12 schools struggling to fill mental health vacancies. The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Minnesota State University-Moorhead $6,778,039 over the next five years.

The grant is meant to increase the diversity, recruitment, training and placement of graduate students serving rural and tribal schools. MSUM is partnering with 18 Minnesota and North Dakota school districts and Turtle Mountain Tribal Community College.

Minnesota SchoolsNorth Dakota Schools
Austin Public SchoolFargo Public Schools
Bemidji Independent School DistrictGrand Forks School District
Detroit Lakes Public SchoolsMaple Valley School District
Fairmont Public SchoolsMcKenzie County Public School District
Granada Huntley East Chain SchoolWest Fargo Public Schools
Moorhead Public Schools
Red Lake School District
Park Rapids Public Schools
Pine Point Public Schools
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School District
Ulen Hitterdal Public Schools
Up North Learning Center

“The Infuse Mental Health Project addresses a critical shortage of school-based mental health service providers in our region,” said Arrick Jackson, MSUM Provost & Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs

Like much of the country, North Dakota and Minnesota are experiencing a youth mental health crisis. Nearly 30% of 9th-grade females in Minnesota reported long-term mental or emotional health issues. Reports of suicide ideation increased for all grade levels in the last six years. Similarly, the findings of a North Dakota study show that 18.6% of students seriously considered attempting suicide.

Minnesota has the country’s third worst school counselor ratio, with one counselor for every 792 students (vs. the recommended ratio of 1:250). Similarly, the state’s school psychologist ratio is 1 for every 1,127 students, more than double the National Association of School Psychology recommendations of 1 per 500 students.

Officials say the situation in rural and outstate Minnesota and North Dakota is dire. Some schools have had unfilled positions for years.

“We have had positions in school psychology posted for over seven years without a single applicant,” said Sarah Mittlestadt, director of the Southern Plains Education Cooperative. “We provide a decent salary and recruit but there are just not enough people to fill positions.”

MSUM faculty Dr. Lisa Stewart, School Psychology program director, and Drs. Jessica Brown and Taryn Akgul, School Counseling master’s program faculty, will manage the grant. Over the next five years, the grant will support the training of graduate students in the two graduate programs.

“School counselors and school psychologists work side by side in school districts to address student mental health needs,” Stewart said. “Working together to address this professional shortage makes sense, especially when we can involve local school partners to create a culturally responsive solution.”

Through this grant, students can apply for scholarships of at least $10,000 per year and up to $20,000 per student.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi crash, fire I-94
UPDATE: Semi driver dead after crash, fire on I-94 between Casselton and West Fargo
Leader of drug enterprise pleads guilty
St. Cloud woman pleads guilty to leading major drug distribution enterprise from Mexico
(Source: MGN)
Man pleads guilty to filing several false tax returns
UPDATE: I-94 eastbound near Rothsay reopens
UPDATE: Interstate 94 reopens between Barnesville and Downer
Tina Fisk
West Fargo City Administrator resigns

Latest News

Noon News March 16 - Part 1
Noon News March 16 - Part 1
Noon News March 16 - Part 2
Noon News March 16 - Part 2
Noon Weather – March 16
Noon Weather – March 16
Two arrested in connection to a robbery on March 10th
Two arrested in connection to a robbery on March 10th