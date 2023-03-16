Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

More than 90% of March Madness brackets already busted after 3 games

In 2022 and 2021, it took just 28 games for there to be no more perfect brackets.
March Madness sign
March Madness sign(Tyler Shaw)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — Well, that didn’t take long.

Just three games in to the first-round of the men’s college basketball tournament, only 6.66% of March Madness brackets remain perfect, according to the NCAA’s website.

No. 8 Maryland’s win against No. 9 WVU wiped out about half the initial field, but it was No. 13 Furman’s upset victory over No. 4 Virginia that caused absolute chaos among millions of brackets, according to NCAA tracking across “all of the major online games.” The dropped the number of perfect brackets to only 10.67% after two games, then No. 7 Missouri beating No. 10 Utah State knocked out 4% more.

For the past two years, it took just 28 contests in March Madness for perfection to be eliminated.

It’s believed that the closest anyone has gotten to a perfect bracket occurred just three years ago.

During the 2019 tournament, an Ohio man correctly guessed all the games going into the Sweet 16, according to NCAA.com. But his streak of 49 correct picks was ended when Purdue beat Tennessee 99-94 in overtime of the second game in the Sweet 16.

The NCAA tracking is based on millions of brackets posted online to the NCAA Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, Yahoo and CBS. That does not include offline office pools or any other platforms running their own bracket challenge games.

According to NCAA.com, if you were to simply guess or flip a coin for each matchup, the odds of a perfect NCAA bracket are 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808.

However, NCAA.com also notes that the odds are more like 1 in 120.2 billion, if the person making the bracket takes into account info about which teams are better and tournament history.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi crash, fire I-94
UPDATE: Semi driver dead after crash, fire on I-94 between Casselton and West Fargo
Leader of drug enterprise pleads guilty
St. Cloud woman pleads guilty to leading major drug distribution enterprise from Mexico
(Source: MGN)
Man pleads guilty to filing several false tax returns
Shelter dog in desperate need of a foster
UPDATE: Local nonprofit desperate to find a foster home for a sweet boy gets help from the community to make it happen
UPDATE: I-94 eastbound near Rothsay reopens
UPDATE: Interstate 94 reopens between Barnesville and Downer

Latest News

Rescued Owl
Fargo Officer rescues owl with broken wing
Crews battling massive house fire near Fergus Falls
Vehicle Fire Spreads to Home & Garage - March 16
Vehicle Fire Spreads to Home & Garage - March 16
Jason Markusen
Documents: Ousted West Fargo principal, para had sex at school on snow days